FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Sept same-store sales rise at fastest pace in 3 yrs -ANTAD
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2015 / 1:24 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico Sept same-store sales rise at fastest pace in 3 yrs -ANTAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's association of
retailers said sales at stores open at least a year rose 8
percent in September compared with the same month last year, the
fastest pace in three years.
    The association, known as ANTAD, on Thursday also said total
sales increased 11.8 percent last month, the fastest
acceleration since November 2012.
    ANTAD includes chain stores Walmex and Soriana
 as well as other department stores.
 Pct change vs year ago   Sept                Aug
 Same-store sales         8.0                 7.8
 Total sales              11.8                11.5
 

    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Noe Torres, writing by Anna Yukhananov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.