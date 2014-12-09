FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 2.4 pct in Nov
December 9, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Mexican retailers' same-store sales up 2.4 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's retailers'
association said on Tuesday sales at stores open at least a year
rose in November.
    Sales in November were supported by a long weekend where
retailers offered discounts and the government and some private
companies paid early Christmas bonuses. 
    The association, known as ANTAD, includes retail chains
Walmex and Soriana as well as other
department stores.     
 Pct change vs year  November            October
 ago                                     
 Same store sales    2.4                 2.1
                                         
 Total sales         6.6                 6.5
                                         
 

    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
