CORRECTED-Mexico's ANTAD sees 2015 same-store sales up 2.3 pct
January 20, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Mexico's ANTAD sees 2015 same-store sales up 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show 2.3 percent sales growth is this year, not next year.)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retailers’ association said on Tuesday it expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise by 2.3 percent this year, after a weak economy slowed same-store sales growth to just 0.9 percent in 2014.

The association, known as ANTAD, which includes retail chains Walmex and Soriana as well as other department stores, said same-store sales for December 2014 rose 1.3 percent.

ANTAD added that it expected members to invest $3.6 billion in 2015, up from the $3.5 billion invested in 2014. (Reporting by Noe Torres)

