Mexico places duties on cold-rolled steel from China
June 19, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico places duties on cold-rolled steel from China

Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Friday that it would impose import duties on cold-rolled steel sheet from China after an anti-dumping investigation.

The government said in its official gazette that it was placing tariffs of 65.99 percent on imports from Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and 82.08 percent on those from Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd.

It imposed a duty of 103.41 percent on imports from Beijing Shougang Cold Rolling Co, Shougang Jingtang United Iron & Steel Co and all other export companies.

Altos Hornos de Mexico, one of the Mexican companies whose complaints led to the investigation, said earlier this month that Mexico’s efforts had been slow and insufficient given the growth of imports of steel products at dumping prices.

Earlier this month, Mexico imposed provisional import duties on hot-rolled steel from Germany, China and France. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
