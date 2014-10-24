FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican Coke bottler Arca says 3rd-quarter profit rises 6.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican Coke bottler Arca says 3rd-quarter profit rises 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental said on Friday that third-quarter profit rose 6.3 percent as higher prices and sales of still beverages and water partly offset declines in Coke sales.

Arca, Latin America’s No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola Co drinks, reported profit increased to 1.830 billion pesos ($136 million) for the quarter, from 1.721 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Sales volumes fell 0.5 percent but higher prices helped revenue rise 3.6 percent to 16.429 billion pesos from 15.851 billion pesos in the third quarter last year.

Mexico last year approved a tax of 1 peso per liter on sugary drinks and an 8 percent tax on junk food as part of a wider tax overhaul that took effect at the start of this year.

Mexicans are the world’s biggest consumers of soda per person, drinking an average of 707 8-ounce (0.24 liter) servings each year, according to U.S. newsletter Beverage Digest. ($1=13.4235 pesos at end September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.