Mexico's Arca Continental posts higher 2nd-qtr profit
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 12:36 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Arca Continental posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 1.49 bln pesos vs yr ago 995 mln pesos

* Revenue up 46 pct to 14.786 bln pesos

July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Coca-Cola bottler Arca Continental said on Friday its second-quarter profit rose 50 percent, helped by its acquisition of rival bottler Continental last year.

The company reported a profit of 1.490 billion pesos ($111.7 million), up from 995 million pesos in the April-June period of 2011.

Revenue rose 46 percent to 14.786 billion pesos from 10.129 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The figures for 2011 include three months of Arca’s results and one month of Continental‘s, since the acquisition closed on June 1.

On a pro-forma basis - including Continental’s results for the full April-June period of 2011 - profit rose 9.1 percent.

($1 = 13.3396 pesos at end June).

