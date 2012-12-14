FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico to drop complaint vs Argentina after auto deal
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico to drop complaint vs Argentina after auto deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico will drop a complaint before the World Trade Organization against Argentina over trade restrictions after the two countries reached a new automobile pact, Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday.

Under the new three-year accord, Argentina will buy up to $600 million in Mexican cars tariff-free annually.

Earlier this year, Mexico withdrew a zero-tariff agreement with Argentina on autos in a tit-for-tat trade dispute after the Argentine government’s decision to pull out of an auto trade pact between the two nations.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

