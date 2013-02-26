FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Asur says Aerostar approved to run Puerto Rican airport
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Asur says Aerostar approved to run Puerto Rican airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Asur announced on Tuesday that Aerostar Airport Holding, which it partly owns, has won approval for a 40-year lease to operate an airport in Puerto Rico.

The lease, which was signed in July, was approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Asur said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Asur, which operates the Cancun airport and eight others in Mexico, on Monday reported that its fourth-quarter profit rose 57 percent, helped by a double-digit increase in passenger traffic and lower costs.

Asur splits ownership of Aerostar with Highstar Capital, which has made investments in Baltimore and London.

The government of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, selected Aerostar last July to run the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, the largest in the Caribbean, for 40 years in a deal worth $2.57 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
