Mexican airport operator Asur reports lower quarterly profit
February 24, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican airport operator Asur reports lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit fell 3 percent, thanks to losses on its stake in the San Juan, Puerto Rico Airport.

The company, known as Asur , earned 644.89 million pesos ($48.60 million) in the quarter, compared with 665.06 million pesos during the fourth quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 13.5 percent to 761.79 million pesos.

Asur said revenue rose by 10.62 percent for the quarter to 1.478 billion pesos, helped by a nearly 9 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.

