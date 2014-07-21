Mexican airport operator Asur posts lower 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun international airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its second-quarter profit fell 15.24 percent, hit by higher taxes.

The company, known as Asur, earned 554.75 million pesos ($42.7 million), compared to a 654.50 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 4.46 percent to 1.341 billion pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 10.65 percent, the company said.