February 25, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Mexican airport operator Asur reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 profit 665 mln pesos vs 424 mln pesos yr ago

* EBITDA up 13.83 pct to 671.18 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Asur said on Monday its fourth-quarter profit rose 57 percent, helped by a double-digit increase in passenger traffic and lower costs.

The company, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in Mexico’s southeast, reported a fourth-quarter profit of 665 million pesos ($51.7 million), up from 424 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 13.83 percent to 671.18 million pesos, helped by lower general costs.

Passenger traffic increased 11.06 percent from the year-earlier quarter, the company said.

Revenue slipped 2.23 percent from the same quarter last year to 1.336 billion pesos, hurt by an accounting rule that requires Asur to reflect lower returns from infrastructure investments since it cut spending on building projects in the fourth quarter.

Asur shares were up 0.16 percent at 160.00 pesos in morning trading.

