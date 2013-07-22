FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican airport operator ASUR reports higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican airport operator ASUR reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, said on Monday its second-quarter profit rose 41.3 percent, boosted by an increase in passenger traffic.

The company, known as Asur , earned 654.5 million pesos ($50.4 million) in the quarter, compared with 463.2 million pesos during the second quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose by 8.8 percent to 804.75 million pesos.

Asur said revenue rose by 0.62 percent to 1.283 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 10 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.