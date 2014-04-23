FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican airport operator Asur posts higher quarterly profit
April 23, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican airport operator Asur posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates the Cancun airport and eight others in southern Mexico, reported a 30.2 percent spike in first quarter profit, the company said on Wednesday.

The company, known as Asur , earned 634 million pesos ($49 million) compared with 487 million pesos in the year-earlier period due to gains from its participation in Puerto Rico’s largest airport as well as a lower tax burden.

Asur’s quarterly revenue rose 0.63 percent to 1.383 billion pesos as passenger traffic for the quarter increased by 6.16 percent, the company said.

$1 = 13.06 pesos at end of March Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

