Mexico holds steady most debt offers for 2nd quarter

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday the amount of treasury bills, or Cetes, that it sells will remain unchanged in the second quarter, although the amount of 10-year bonds will be lower.

Mexico will sell 7.5 billion pesos of 10-year bonds every six weeks, taking the total issue in the quarter to 15 billion, lower than the 25 billion it sold at a single auction in the first quarter.

The ministry will continue to sell an average of 7 billion pesos of 28-day Cetes, 8 billion pesos of 91-day and 8.5 billion pesos of 182-day Cetes every week in the April-June quarter.

It will also sell 9.5 billion pesos of one-year Cetes every four weeks, the same as in the first quarter.

Amounts for the three-year and five-year bonds, sold every four weeks, will also remain steady at 7.5 billion pesos and 6.5 billion pesos, respectively.

The 20-year bond remains steady at 4.5 billion pesos every six seeks while the 30-year bond amount is yet to be announced, the ministry said.