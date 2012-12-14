FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto exports to hit record in 2013-AMIA
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto exports to hit record in 2013-AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports will climb about 4 percent next year to an all-time high, the president of the country’s auto association AMIA told reporters on Friday.

AMIA president Eduardo Solis, speaking on the sidelines of an event where Mexico and Argentina announced they had reached a new automobile trade pact, told reporters that Mexico will export 2.45 million vehicles in 2013.

Mexico has exported a record 2.2 million vehicles in the first eleven months of this year, and AMIA has projected Mexico will export around 2.35 million in full-year 2012.

Global automakers such as Volkswagen, Nissan , Honda, Ford and Chrysler have all been ramping up operations in Mexico in recent years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.