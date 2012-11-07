FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports up in Oct versus same month in 2011
November 7, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports up in Oct versus same month in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds production and exports figures)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s automobile production rose in October compared to the same month last year, and exports were also up, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.

Auto output climbed by 17.3 percent to 282 , 283 vehicles , while exports were up 12.3 percent to 2 16,576 units over the same period, the industry group said.

Exports to the United States rose by 14 . 0 percent to 135 , 674 vehicles and w ere also up b y 1 5. 2 percent to L atin America t o 33 ,1 1 5 u nits. Meanwhile, veh icles shipped to Europe fell b y 16 .9 pe rcent to 21, 39 0 un its.

Car making is a mainstay of Mexic o’s manufacturing sector. (Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by David Alire Garcia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
