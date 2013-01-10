FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports hit industry record in 2012 -AMIA
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports hit industry record in 2012 -AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s automakers produced a record 2.88 million cars in 2012, a 12.8 percent increase over 2011, an industry group said on Thursday.

Auto exports in 2012 also hit an all-time high of 2.36 million, a 9.9 percent increase over the prior year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said.

But December figures were less impressive, with exports dropping 9.7 pct compared to the same month last year to 154,724 vehicles and production edging up to 180,597 vehicles, up 0.2 percent over December 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.