UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output seen reaching 3.15 to 3.2 mln units in 2013-AMIA
January 10, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output seen reaching 3.15 to 3.2 mln units in 2013-AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production is expected to total between 3.15 and 3.2 million vehicles in 2013, the head of the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

AMIA President Eduardo Solis said the recently reached “fiscal cliff” agreement in the Unites States will help keep the economy of Mexico’s largest trade partner growing, boosting auto output.

“Due to the new investments that have been made, in the next five years Mexico could be reaching a (production) figure of 4 million units,” Solis said.

He added that auto exports next year are seen above 2.5 million units.

