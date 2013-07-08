FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's auto output, exports fall in June -AMIA
July 8, 2013

UPDATE 1-Mexico's auto output, exports fall in June -AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production and exports both fell slightly in June from a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Monday.

Automobile output for the month dropped 0.8 percent to 266,351 vehicles, while exports slid 1.5 percent to 225,753, AMIA said.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

June shipments to Latin America were down 15.5 percent to 26,342 vehicles, while exports to the United States edged up by 1 percent to 151,803.

Automobile shipments to Canada jumped nearly 60 percent to 23,665 units, mostly offsetting the drop in exports to markets in Latin America.

“There are mixed signs because while we maintain growth in important markets for our country, Latin America remains the Achilles heel for our exports,” said AMIA President Eduardo Solis.

In January, Solis said AMIA expected Mexico’s 2013 auto output to total between 3.15 million and 3.2 million vehicles.

