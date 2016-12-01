Mexico auto trade chief unaware of canceled investments, departures

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico's auto industry group AMIA, Eduardo Solis, said on Thursday he was unaware of any canceled investments in Mexico or of any companies that might have decided to leave the country.

This week, United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit said it would keep jobs at its air conditioner plant in Indianapolis that the company had previously said would move to Mexico, after it was criticized by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)