UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports rise in April vs yr ago-AMIA

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production and shipments rose in April compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Tuesday.

Automobile output rose 15.6 percent to 238,766 vehicles, while exports from Latin America’s second-biggest economy rose 2.8 percent to 185,548 units over the same period, the industry group said.

Part of the boost from April 2012 was due to the Easter holiday this year falling in March, while a year earlier the holiday fell in April, dampening sales and output, AMIA said.

Exports to the United States, Mexico’s most important trade partner, increased 3.8 percent while exports to Latin America fell 12.1 percent in April.

Sales in Mexico increased 19.5 percent to 83,527 vehicles.

Car making is a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.