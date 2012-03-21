FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2012 / 11:54 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico sees no need to reopen Argentina auto trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico sees no reason to renegotiate a bilateral auto trade deal with Argentina, which is asking for better commercial conditions, a Mexican official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Argentina this week announced that it would seek more favorable terms in the deal that sets import and export limits. In a similar move last week, Brazil won concessions limiting the number of Mexican auto exports to the country.

“We see nothing that would allow reopening this issue,” said Francisco de Rosenzweig, Mexico’s under secretary for trade. (Reporting By Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Gary Hill)

