MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production fell 4.1 percent in February 2016 compared with the same month last year, while exports slid 1.2 percent in the same period, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Mexico produced 271,278 units during the month, and exported 219,670, AMIA said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)