March 6, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output rises 1.6 pct in Feb vs yr ago -AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production
increased by 1.6 percent in February compared to the same month
a year earlier, while auto exports fell by 11.3 percent, the
Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.
    Mexico produced 246,197 units in February and exported
175,338, AMIA said.
    The association attributed the fall in exports to a 50.2
percent decrease in exports to Latin America, and a 5.3 percent
fall in U.S.-bound exports. 
    Mexico exported 18,938 units to Latin America and 116,693 to
its northern neighbor in February, AMIA said.

