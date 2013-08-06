FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports ease in July
August 6, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports ease in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production and exports fell in July compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Tuesday.

Mexican auto production fell 1.4 percent to 234,757 units while exports eased dipped 7.3 percent to 192,940 units last month compared to a year ago.

Exports to the United States dropped 10.9 percent to 125,540 units.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

In January, AMIA President Eduardo Solis said AMIA expected Mexico’s 2013 auto output to total between 3.15 million and 3.2 million vehicles.

