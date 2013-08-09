CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production inches up, exports cool in July

(Association corrects production figure to reflect growth of 0.5 pct instead of a decline of 1.4 pct)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production ticked up while exports fell in July compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Tuesday.

Mexican auto production rose 0.5 percent to 239,311 units while exports eased dipped 7.3 percent to 192,940 units last month compared to a year ago.

Exports to the United States dropped 10.9 percent to 125,540 units.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

In January, AMIA President Eduardo Solis said AMIA expected Mexico’s 2013 auto output to total between 3.15 million and 3.2 million vehicles. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)