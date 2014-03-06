FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican auto production, exports rise in Feb from year ago- AMIA
March 6, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican auto production, exports rise in Feb from year ago- AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production rose slightly while exports soared in February, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

Production rose 0.7 percent to 248,017 vehicles while exports climbed 12.6 percent to 197,504 units during the month, AMIA said.

Production and exports of light vehicles reached record levels, according to a statement from the association, mostly driven by a jump in exports to Brazil, Canada and the United States.

Exports to Canada were up 27.9 percent, while exports in Brazil rose 67.1 percent and U.S. exports increased 10.5 percent, AMIA said.

The rise in exports was in sharp contrast to sales in Mexico.

The local market is “stagnant, way below expectations,” said AMIA head Guillermo Rosales at a press conference.

