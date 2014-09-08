FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output up 4.7 pct in Aug, exports fall slightly
September 8, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output up 4.7 pct in Aug, exports fall slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds auto production, exports details)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican automobile production rose 4.7 percent in August from the same month a year earlier while exports fell 0.1 percent during the period, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Production in August reached 271,406 units, while exports totaled 226,757 cars, the association said.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

Fewer auto sales in August to markets in Latin America, Europe and Africa contributed to the dip in exports, which was compensated by more shipments to both the United States and Canada during the month.

So far this year, output is up 7.2 percent over the same period last year at about 2.1 million units, while exports are up 9.6 percent at 1.7 million cars. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

