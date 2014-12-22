FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New auto sales to rise 6.1 pct in Mexico in 2015 -industry group
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 22, 2014 / 7:30 PM / 3 years ago

New auto sales to rise 6.1 pct in Mexico in 2015 -industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - New auto sales in Mexico will likely climb some 6.1 percent next year, the Mexican association of automobile distributors (AMDA) forecast on Monday.

The industry group estimated that in 2015 sales would reach 1,196,930 units in Mexico, an increase of more than 68,000 from its projections for this year.

From January to November of 2014, auto production in Mexico grew 8.7 percent from the same period in the previous year and exports rose 8.2 percent, according to data from the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA). (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.