UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports rise in January

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico auto production and exports rose to record levels for the month of January, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday, boosted by strong demand in the United States and Canada.

Auto production grew 6.8 percent in January versus the same month a year earlier to 266,424 units, while exports rose 15.2 percent to 204,907 vehicles, AMIA said.

“This is the first time that Mexico has reached a number above 200,000 for exports in the month of January,” AMIA President Eduardo Solis said.

Mexican auto exports to the United States increased 13.7 percent, compared to the same month a year earlier, and rose 35.8 percent to Canada. Vehicle exports also grew by 35.8 percent to Asia, and 15.3 percent to Europe, but dropped by 25.5 percent to Latin America.

In 2014, output rose nearly 10 percent versus the previous year to a new record high as global automakers ramp up production in Latin America’s No. 2 economy. (Reporting by Luis Rojas and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; editing by Andrew Hay)