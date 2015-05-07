UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output, exports rise in April - AMIA

(New throughout, adds reason for exports surge, background)

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Mexico auto production in April jumped 14.3 percent from a year earlier to 283,392 units, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

Auto exports, meanwhile, rose 15.4 percent to 233,515 units, AMIA added.

The association attributed April’s surge in shipments to a jump of nearly 16 percent in exports to the United States to 165,409 units.

The U.S. market accounts for seven in 10 Mexican vehicle exports.

April shipments to Canada rose 38.3 percent while exports to Latin America were up 7.3 percent, but on much lower volumes.

Vehicles and auto parts make up around a fifth of Mexico’s manufactured exports, one of the main pillars in Latin America’s second-biggest economy. (Reporting by Joanna Bernstein Zuckerman; Editing by David Gregorio)