UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports rise in May - AMIA
June 8, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports rise in May - AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds reason for export rise, background)

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico auto production rose 0.3 percent in May to 288,382 units versus the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Auto exports, meanwhile, rose 2.6 percent to 240,709 units, AMIA added.

Car exports to Canada and Europe, up 29.2 percent and 70.7 percent respectively, were the main drivers of the rise in exports, AMIA said. Shipments to the United States, where nearly three-quarters of Mexico’s cars head, were flat, up just 0.1 percent.

Vehicles and auto parts make up around a fifth of Mexico’s manufactured exports, one of the main pillars in Latin America’s second-biggest economy. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
