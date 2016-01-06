FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico auto sales to rise between 5 and 6 pct in 2016-industry group
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 6, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico auto sales to rise between 5 and 6 pct in 2016-industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Domestic auto sales are expected to set a new record, growing between 5 and 6 percent this year, the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) said on Tuesday.

Guillermo Rosales, deputy director of AMDA, said in an interview with MVS radio that he expects vehicle sales in the country to reach over 1.4 million vehicles.

In 2015, new auto sales grew 19 percent to 1,351,648 vehicles, which also set a record, according to data from the industry group.

The domestic market has been boosted by an increase in auto loans, Rosales said. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

