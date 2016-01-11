Mexico auto production, exports rise in 2015

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production rose 5.6 percent while exports climbed 4.4 percent in 2015 compared to the prior year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Production reached 3,399,076 vehicles while exports rose to 2,758,896 units last year, the association said.

The annual rise was helped by strong December data, which showed Mexico produced 222,941 autos in the month, a 6.9 percent increase over the same period last year. Mexican auto exports rose 5.9 percent to 206,651 units last month, AMIA added.

The auto sector makes up about 30 percent of Mexico’s exports. (Reporting By Luis Rojas)