UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports fall in February-AMIA
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports fall in February-AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds exports to the United States)

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production fell 4.1 percent in February compared with the same month a year ago, while exports slid 1.2 percent in the same period, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Mexico produced 271,278 units during the month, and exported 219,670, AMIA said.

Production at Volkswagen AG slumped 12.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The German automaker’s exports from Mexico have dropped every month since September, when the company became embroiled in a major global scandal over rigged emissions tests of cars with diesel engines sold in the United States.

Exports to the United States, Mexico’s top trading partner, jumped 5.7 percent to 168,251 units. The United States receives more than two-thirds of Mexico’s car exports. Exports to Latin America plunged by 28 percent, while exports to Canada were nearly flat. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
