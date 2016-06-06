FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports fall in May - AMIA
June 6, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output, exports fall in May - AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on data)

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico auto production fell by 3.1 percent in May versus the same month last year while auto exports sank 6.0 percent, the country’s auto industry group AMIA said on Monday.

The total number of autos produced was 279,508 in May, down from 288,382 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports sank to 226,240 units from 240,709 in May 2015.

AMIA President Eduardo Solis said the fall in production and exports was due to a slowdown in car sales in North America.

Exports to the United States rose 1.3 percent in May, but sales to Canada fell 18.2 percent. Latin American car exports fell over 40 percent. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Alistair Bell)

