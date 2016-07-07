CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports rise in June

(Corrects U.S. exports to 185,635 units, not 172,730)

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico auto production climbed 4.1 percent in June versus the same month last year while auto exports rose 1.8 percent, the country's auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday.

The total number of autos produced was 319,122 in June, up from 306,694 last year, AMIA said in a statement. Exports rose to 247,005 units from 242,720 in June 2015.

Exports to the United States, which receives more than three quarters of Mexico's car shipments, rose 7.5 percent to 185,635 units.

Meanwhile, exports to Canada were unchanged, while shipments to Latin America plunged by over 20 percent. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)