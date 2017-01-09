FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output, exports up in December - auto group
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output, exports up in December - auto group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds exports to U.S. and domestic sales)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports and production rose in December and in 2016, auto industry association AMIA said on Monday, amid fears of a future industry slowdown after U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump threatened automakers.

Auto production rose 8.8 percent in the final month of 2016 to 242,495 units, AMIA said, while exports were up 4.8 percent to 216,645 vehicles. For the year, output climbed 2.0 percent to 3,465,615 units as exports picked up 0.3 percent to 2,768,268.

Top foreign automakers are facing threats of big U.S. taxes from the incoming Trump administration over plans to expand their operations in Mexico, fanning fears of a slowdown in the auto sector which girds Latin America's second-largest economy.

Domestic sales jumped a dramatic 19.9 percent in December to 192,567 units compared with the same month last year, and rose 18.6 percent to 1,603,672 units for the year.

Exports to the United States, which make up over three-quarters of the foreign market, picked up by 9.6 percent last month and by 7.1 percent in 2016.

In contrast, shipments to Canada, which represent just 7.9 percent of export demand, slipped 6.9 percent last month and 15.2 percent in the year as a whole. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.