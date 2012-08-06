FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports rise in July-AMIA
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports rise in July-AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production and exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday, in a positive sign for the country’s economy.

Exports last month rose 5.8 percent on the year to 208,151 units, AMIA said. Auto production in July gained 17.7 percent to 238,146 units.

Almost 68 percent of the vehicles exported went to the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, compared to 64 percent in July last year.

Mexican manufactured exports dipped for two straight months in May and June as a global slowdown weighed on demand, but a pick-up in hiring north of the border in July may help to boost demand for goods from Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

“The (U.S.) market has been growing well,” AMIA President Eduardo Solis told reporters.

The Mexican government has forecast 3.5 percent economic growth for this year, a slowdown from last year’s 3.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.