UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports up in August -AMIA
September 6, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports up in August -AMIA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exported 64 percent of its August auto production

TLAXCALA, Mexico, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production and exports rose in August from the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday, in a positive sign for the country’s economy.

Exports last month rose 10.8 percent on the year to 188,392 units, while production in August gained 12.3 percent to 248,835 vehicles, AMIA said.

Mexico exported 64 percent of its auto production to the United States for the month.

Mexican auto exports to the United States in August rose 19.8 percent, reaching 121,047 units. Vehicles shipped to Africa and Asia were also up, but on much lower volume.

Meanwhile, exports to Canada fell 21.1 percent, to 10,667 units, and exports to Latin America dropped 3.6 percent to 27,325 units.

Mexican manufactured exports dipped for two straight months in May and June as a global slowdown weighed on demand, but picked up in July signaling a boost in demand for goods from Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

