UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output up, exports soar in August
September 9, 2013 / 3:19 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto output up, exports soar in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background and detail on exports)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production and exports rose in August compared with the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Monday.

Mexican auto production rose 4.1 percent to 259,106 units while exports leapt by 20.4 percent to 226,903 units last month compared to the same month a year earlier.

Cars are a vital component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

Exports to the United States, Mexico’s biggest trading partner, rose 22.3 percent to 148,078 units, while exports to Canada were up by 60 percent to 17,295 units. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
