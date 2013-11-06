FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports rise in October - AMIA
November 6, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports rise in October - AMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production rose 1 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports jumped 11 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.

Auto output reached 285,230 units, while exports totalled 240,316 units, AMIA said. The association noted that exports to the United States had risen 26.5 percent last month, while those to Canada climbed by 55.9 percent.

Exports to Latin America were down by 29.1 percent.

October’s slight increase in auto production followed a fall of 4.6 percent in the previous month.

