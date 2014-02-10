UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production rose 2.7 pct in Jan, exports down 0.4 pct

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production rose while exports fell in January, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Production rose 2.7 percent to 249,400 vehicles while exports dropped 0.4 percent to reach 177,928 units during the month, AMIA said.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

The auto association said that exports to the United States, which represent more than 70 percent of Mexico’s total shipments, fell 1.5 percent to 127,082 vehicles.

Exports to Canada grew by 85.2 percent to total 22,074 vehicles, while shipments to Latin America rose 13.6 percent to 16,105 units.