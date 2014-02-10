FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production rose 2.7 pct in Jan, exports down 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production rose 2.7 pct in Jan, exports down 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production rose while exports fell in January, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Production rose 2.7 percent to 249,400 vehicles while exports dropped 0.4 percent to reach 177,928 units during the month, AMIA said.

Cars are a key component of Mexico’s manufacturing sector.

The auto association said that exports to the United States, which represent more than 70 percent of Mexico’s total shipments, fell 1.5 percent to 127,082 vehicles.

Exports to Canada grew by 85.2 percent to total 22,074 vehicles, while shipments to Latin America rose 13.6 percent to 16,105 units.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.