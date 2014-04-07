FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto exports, production jump in March
April 7, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto exports, production jump in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds number of vehicles produced and exported, quote)

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production and exports climbed by double-digit percentages in March, the Mexican Auto Industry Association said on Monday.

Production increased 16.3 percent to 277,314 vehicles, while exports rose 12.9 percent to 230,772 vehicles, the AMIA said.

Warmer temperatures in the United States in March helped boost exports, AMIA President Eduardo Solis said: “It was very good news for us (that the weather improved) and we were able to reach markets not just with the normal demand for the month, but also demand that had accumulated.”

The United States is the largest market for Mexican-made vehicles. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
