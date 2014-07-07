FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto exports, production rise in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds breakdown of data in units, details)

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production and exports rose in June compared with the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Production in June jumped 7.9 percent to 287,344 units, while exports rose 2.1 percent to 230,410 cars, the association said.

Sales to the United States were the main driver of the rise in exports.

Exports to Mexico’s northern neighbor and main trading partner rose 5.4 percent compared with June last year, to 160,033 units, while exports to Canada fell 2.9 percent and those to the rest of Latin America fell 16.2 percent.

So far this year, output is up 7.4 percent over the same period last year at nearly 1.6 million units, while exports are up 9.7 percent at 1.27 million cars. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

