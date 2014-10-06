UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports up in September - AMIA

(Adds details on production, exports)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production and exports rose in September compared with the same month last year, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.

Mexico auto output was up 10.7 percent in September to reach 267,674 vehicles, while shipments grew 2 percent to 220,239 units, AMIA said.

The association said the surge in September exports was due to a jump in shipments to Canada which totaled 26,625 cars for the month. Meanwhile, exports to the top destination for Mexicans cars, the United States, were down 0.2 percent during the month at 152,133 units.

Vehicles and auto parts make up around a fifth of Mexico’s manufactured exports, one of the main pillars in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

During the first nine months of the year, auto production in Mexico grew 7.5 percent to total 2.4 million vehicles while exports during the same period exports were up 8.7 percent to reach 1.95 million units. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Matthew Lewis)