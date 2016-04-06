FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports plunge in March -AMIA
April 6, 2016

UPDATE 1-Mexico auto production, exports plunge in March -AMIA

(Adds reason for fall, details on automakers’ production)

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production fell 11 percent in March compared with the same month last year and exports plunged 14.2 percent in the same period due to programmed shutdowns for maintenance and the Easter week vacation, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Wednesday.

Mexico produced 266,960 vehicles and exported 224,184 last month, AMIA said.

Six of the eight automakers AMIA tracks reported declines in production and exports. Fiat Chrysler posted the biggest slump, with both production and exports falling around 40 percent.

A spokesman for Fiat Chrysler in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by James Dalgleish)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
