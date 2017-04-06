UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output, exports up more than 30 pct in March -AMIA

(Adds data)

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production rose 36.2 percent in March compared with the same month last year, while exports were up 32.7 percent in the same period, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Thursday.

The country produced a record 363,687 units during the latest month and exported 297,571, AMIA said.

Exports to the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, jumped nearly 40 percent to total 225,741 units.

The U.S. market received nearly three-quarters of Mexico's car exports.

Meanwhile, exports to Canada were down about 1 percent. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by W Simon)