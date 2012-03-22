FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico will not talk autos with Argentina-minister
March 22, 2012

Mexico will not talk autos with Argentina-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said on Wednesday that he will not reopen an auto trade deal with Argentina and that Mexican officials will bring the issue to the World Trade Organization if necessary.

Argentina this week announced that it would seek more favorable terms in the deal that sets import and export limits. In a similar move last week, Brazil won concessions limiting the number of Mexican auto exports to the country. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera)

