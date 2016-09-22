FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico tax authority to open probe after "Bahamas Leaks"
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Mexico tax authority to open probe after "Bahamas Leaks"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The financial affairs of hundreds of Mexicans mentioned in a cache of documents dubbed the "Bahamas Leaks" will be checked for tax violations, the Tax Authority of Mexico (SAT) said on Wednesday.

More than 400 Mexicans, including lawyers, former officials, and owners of offshore companies in the Bahamas, were named in leaks published in a database on Wednesday by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and other media outlets.

"Regarding the use of structures or companies incorporated in countries that are so-called tax havens, the SAT will review, in cases where appropriate, the taxpayers mentioned," the authority said in a statement.

The SAT also said it could rely on data sharing agreements with other countries to obtain more information.

The leaked files, which were based on data from a corporate registry in the Bahamas, reveal the names of politicians and others linked to more than 175,000 offshore companies, trusts and foundations.

In April, Mexican authorities said 33 people were being investigated for possible tax evasion or financial crimes following the leak of documents known as the "Panama Papers." (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Writing by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.